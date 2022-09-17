What will be closed on bank holiday Monday during the Queen's state funeral?

Swimming pools, recycling centres and museums will be closed for the designated Bank Holiday Monday for the state funeral of the Queen.

Councils across the West Country have been updating residents about what services will not be operating on Monday 19th September.

Organisations have been told there is 'no obligation' to suspend business during the National Mourning period. However many employers, including councils, have decided to close to allow staff to pay their respects.

Many councils say their essential services such as social care will continue, so check with your local council for an exhaustive list.

Bin collections

There will be no waste or recycling collections made on Monday and recycling centres across the west country will be closed. Somerset Waste Partnership says all collections will take place a day later than scheduled for the rest of the week, as is usual practice for a Bank Holiday week.

Refuse collections will be suspended on Monday 19th September Credit: ITV News

Leisure Centres

GLL, the organisation behind 'Better' leisure centres, says as a mark of respect their pools, gyms libraries, venues and spas will be closed. Parkwood Leisure say they will be running reduced hours and not all swimming lessons will be going ahead. Aspire Trust will closer their facilities entirely on Monday 19th September.

Weddings and funerals

Pre-planned weddings and funerals will continue. Bristol City Council says the schedule at the Register Office has been amended so that none are taking place during the funeral itself. Yeovil Crematorium, cemetery and garden of remembrance will remain open.

Museums and Libraries

Museums from Kresen Kernow archives centre to M Shed in Bristol and The Roman Baths will remain closed. Bath and North East Somerset council say anyone who has booked tickets for Monday 19 September will receive an automatic refund.

All council-run libraries will be closed for the day. Devon County Council says their mobile library service will not be operating. Bristol City Council says books due for return will be extended and no fines will be payable for that day.

Public transport

Public transport will in the main follow a Sunday timetable. Park and Ride services will not be running. First bus has confirmed it is not running its Dartmoor Explorer, Exmoor Sun Seeker and Exmoor Coaster services. Stagecoach says they are inviting passengers to take part in the National Moment of Reflection for a two-minute silence at 11.55am on the day of the State Funeral.

Schools

Department for Education has confirmed schools and colleges will close for the Queen's state funeral. The school term is being reduced from 190 days to 189 days for the 2022-23 academic year.

Nature Reserves

While many parks and green spaces will be open as usual, council-run cafes will not be staffed and golf courses will be closed.

Roadworks

Wiltshire Council confirmed all roadworks scheduled to take place on Monday 19 September will be suspended for the day, which may mean that the duration of these works will be extended by a day. Highways operations will be emergencies only.