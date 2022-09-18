Truro Cathedral to celebrate the life of the Queen in service of thanksgiving

A service to give thanks for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Truro Cathedral.

The service, which begins at 4pm (Sunday 18th September), is free for all to attend and streamed live on on YouTube.

The programme will reflect on the Queen's Christian faith and look back on her life of service.

The Truro Cathedral Choir will perform, and there will be readings from Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, the High Sheriff of Cornwall and Chair of Cornwall Council.

After the service the congregation are invited to refreshments in the North Transept.

Cllr Pauline Giles, chairman of Cornwall Council, said: “It is so important that people across Cornwall can feel part of the historic events we are living through, by coming together in times of reflection we can provide much needed support for each other through these sad times.”

There is also a one-minute silence will taking place across the UK at 20:00 BST.

Truro Cathedral will observe this on High Cross with Dean Roger Bush offering a prayer at the end followed by the cathedral’s tenor bell tolling for five minutes.

On Monday (19th September) a large screen will be placed within Truro Cathedral for those wishing to attend a public viewing of the Queen's state funeral.

Cllr Steven Webb, The Mayor of Truro, says he's pleased they have been able to offer a communal space for mourners.

“I recognise that there are those in our community who wish to come together to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I am pleased to say that we have been able to arrange this working closely with the team at Truro Cathedral.”