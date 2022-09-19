A man and woman have died after a crash in Somerset.

The collision happened on the A38 between Tarnock and Lower Weare near Axbridge at around 11.20am on Sunday 18 September.

The pair were in a blue Vauxhall and died at the scene – formal identification has not yet been completed but their next of kin are being supported by a family liaison officer.

The driver of the other car, a black Audi Q7, is being treated in hospital.

The road was closed for investigators to examine the area and recover the vehicles.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Please get in touch if you saw, or have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of, anything which could help the investigation.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222225553, or complete our online appeals form."