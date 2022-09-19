Search underway for twin boys missing for six days

A search is underway for two teenage boys who have been missing for six days.

Cody and Brooklyn, who are 14 years old, have been missing since Tuesday 13 September but were last seen in the North Petherton area on Sunday 18 September.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We are increasingly concerned for their welfare and need your help to find them."

They are both described as having distinctive blonde hair.

They are known to visit Taunton town centre and the Hemp area of Bridgwater.

Anyone who knows where Cody and Brooklyn are should dial 999 and quote reference 5222221690 or 5222221770.

If you have any other information that could help find the boys the police would like you to call 101.