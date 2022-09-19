The campers and early risers in Westminster for the Queen's funeral

Play Brightcove video

'I’ll never see something like this happen again' - West Country mourners travel to London

Mourners from the West Country have travelled to London from as far as Cornwall to pay their final respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

People from Somerset, Wiltshire and Cornwall were among the thousands of people who lined the streets of Westminster to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Among those waiting overnight to see the funeral procession was 12-year-old William Torey from Blandford Forum in Somerset.

He and his family arrived at 6.30pm on Sunday 18 September, waiting 16 hours to see Her Majesty's coffin pass through Westminster.

He told ITV News West Country: “It’s important for me to be here because I’ve always had The Queen as my monarch.

“It’s been crowded but worth it, every time I come to London, I feel like she’s here with me."

Leah Connolly from St Austell, Cornwall, was waiting on the same street as William. She arrived at midnight last night, waiting in the cold.

She said: “I’m here to see the Queen, she’s the longest reigning monarch. I’ll never see something like this happen again.

“It’s been freezing, but it’s been great, everyone’s been keeping each other company and the atmosphere has been warm.

Leah Connolly joined the crowds at midnight

“I’ll remember The Queen just for being The Queen, she was amazing and astounding, dedicated. To reign for that long without giving up is something for everyone to be proud of.”

Other young people from the West Country also arrived in Westminster this morning having travelled up to pay their respects.

Annabelle Goymar, 17, travelled from Wells in Somerset with her two siblings William, 16, and Violet, 13.

They got up at 5am to secure their spot on the streets of Westminster.

Annabelle Goymar, left, with her siblings Violet and William

Annabelle said: "We actually made the journey from Somerset on Friday and laid flowers at Hyde Park. We stayed in London, got up at 5am and came straight down here. We did get here quite early but haven’t been waiting through the night.

“There’s a mutual understanding from everyone that we’re all here out of respect. Everyone is being really friendly and there are no barriers or anything."

Violet added: “The Queen lasted for a very long time, we grew up with her as our Queen which is why we're here."