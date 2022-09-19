Play Brightcove video

Royal superfan Terry Hutt has described paying his final respects to the Queen as "one of the saddest days" of his life.

The 86-year-old has been present at many royal births, marriages and deaths but ruled out going to Westminster Hall to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state because of his health.

Following an ITV News West Country report about Terry's struggle to get to London, couple Paul and Lainie Mitchell volunteered to get him to the capital.

He was then able to see the Queen lying in state, standing from his mobility scooter to give the monarch a final salute.

Terry Hutt attends the Queen lying in state

Today though, Terry remained at his home in Weston-super-Mare where he was joined by his family, Paul and Lainie to watch the Queen's funeral.

"I'm going to miss her more than most, but I will carry on regardless and I'm sure she will wish me to carry on," he said.

But Terry - who the Queen called Union Jack Man - said he wished he could have been in London today as well.

"Normally I would be there," he said. "As a soldier today, rather than in red, white and blue. For me, I would have been there and I would have given her a salute and stood to attention."

Terry Hutt has attended many royal moments, dressed in his trademark British flag outfit

On attending the lying in state, Terry said: "It was one of the saddest days of my life. Paul did a superb job looking after me."

Lainie said: "When we saw Terry on the TV and he was getting really upset it's like something needs to be done, really, doesn't it?"

Paul said: "You just spring into action and it just felt like the most natural thing to do."