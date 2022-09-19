A woman has died and two other people have been seriously injured after a crash in Bere Regis.

The collision happened just after 5pm on Sunday 18 September at Rye Hill.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, a blue Mazda MX5, a silver Ford C Max, a white Suzuki Ignis and a blue Honda Civic.

The passenger of the Suzuki – a 62-year-old woman from the Weymouth area – died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A 49-year-old man from Poole and a 37-year-old woman from Yeovil have been seriously injured.

Dorset Police investigating the crash are now appealing for information.

Police Sergeant Mike Gatfield said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this difficult time.

“A thorough investigation is taking place to establish the circumstances of the collision. I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision, who have not yet spoken with officers, or anyone that might have relevant dashcam footage to contact Dorset Police.

“The road has been closed for a number of hours to enable experts to thoroughly examine the scene and I would thank the public for their understanding whilst this closure is in place.”

Rye Hill is currently closed in both directions from Puddletown Road to Elder Road.