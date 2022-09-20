Play Brightcove video

Moment arsonist flees scene of fire - leaving a trail of flames behind him

Footage of an arsonist fleeing the scene of a fire while surrounded by flames has been released by police.

Detectives say the suspect poured petrol into the letterbox of a family home in Gloucester before setting it on fire and running away. A child was inside the property at the time.

Gloucestershire Police have now released footage of the arsonist fleeing the scene after the incident, which happened in Bristol Road at around 11.11pm on Sunday 18 September.

It shows the arsonist being followed by a trail of flames as they ran down Alma Road.

No one was injured and the fire was quickly put out by the homeowner.

A police spokesperson said: " The incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and officers investigating the incident have released the footage in the hope that someone may recognise the person responsible."

If you believe you know the person in the footage, or have any information which may help police enquiries, officers are asking you to contact Gloucestershire Police online or call 101 and quote incident number 446 of 19 September.

You can also report information anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.