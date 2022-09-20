Plans have been revealed to increase parking permits in Devon for the first time in seven years.

Devon County Council’s plans would increase the price of a permit for a property’s first vehicle from £30 to £35.

A second permit will then be more expensive depending on the vehicles’ carbon emissions – additional permits will cost £65.

The council’s residential permits have not increased since 2015 and a property’s first vehicle permit will be £35 irrespective of carbon emissions.

Permits for second vehicles will cost:

£45 for electric and low-emitting vehicles in Band A (less than 100g/km)

£55 for Bands B – K (101-225g/km)

£65 for the worst emitting vehicles in Bands L – M (226+ g/km)

The council said the new pricing structure will "positively affect a reduction in consumption of fossil fuels in private vehicles by encouraging the uptake of fuel efficient/low emission vehicles and discouraging multiple car ownership.

"It is hoped more [people] will consider changing the mode of travel or adopt other sustainable modes of travel."

If plans go ahead, all future permits will be issued virtually, which the council says will benefit the environment and see a reduction in waste.

The price for a business permit for one vehicle is also going up to £35.

Permits will also be required for motorcycles (first permit £35, second permit £45, extra permits £65).

Explaining the move, which does not apply to Plymouth and Torbay, the county council said the consumer price index has increased by approximately 19.5 per cent since the last rise – more than the planned base permit increase of approximately 17 per cent.

A report, due to be presented to a meeting of the cabinet later this month – rescheduled because of the queen’s death – also provides information on how Devon’s system compares to neighbouring local authorities.

Plymouth and Torbay currently charge £30 each for residents permits, with a maximum of two per household, while the prices differ completely in Cornwall and Somerset.

A first Cornish household permit costs £50 and £75 for the second. Only two are allowed per household.

Somerset’s scheme is based on the carbon emissions of vehicles for the first permit. They cost £60 as standard, but are discounted by either 100 or 50 per cent if a vehicle emits less than 100g or 110g/km. Second permits cost a flat fee of £100.

Devon’s ruling cabinet will consider and vote on the changes at a meeting on Monday 26 September.