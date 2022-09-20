Large funnel cloud spotted in Devon skies

Play Brightcove video

Watch: Funnel cloud forms in Devon

A funnel cloud has been caught on camera in Devon.

The footage of the cloud was captured in Ivybridge by James Cook on Monday 19 September.

"I was photographing a Navy Supply Ship out to sea," he said.

"I turned around then all of sudden it just started forming in front of my eyes from nowhere."

How do funnel clouds form?

Powerful, energetic shower clouds - known as cumulonimbus - have air moving around inside them which pile in moisture and heat, creating thunderstorms and intense rain.

Sometimes the air starts to rotate and if this happens in a small area at the base of the cloud a tiny area of low pressure is created. This draws in water droplets and hangs down from the cloud base as a funnel cloud.

What's the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?

If a funnel cloud reaches the ground then it becomes a tornado. Similarly, if a funnel cloud forms over water and touches the surface it becomes a waterspout.

In a typical year, the UK sees around 30-35 tornadoes each year, but they do not tend to be that powerful or destructive, certainly not compared to the ones you see in the USA.