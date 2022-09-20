A man has been left with life-changing injuries following a crash near Liskeard in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police say officers were called to a crash on the B3252 junction with the B3251 Horning Tops, near Liskeard, at around 9.55am on Saturday 17 September.

It involved a red Hyundai I20 and a grey Citroen Picasso.

An 83-year-old male passenger who was in the Hyundai sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Three other people sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while a specialist examination was carried out and police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.