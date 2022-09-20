Firefighters are tackling a blaze in the area of St Merryn after several caravans and cars caught alight.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service received a call just before 4am this morning (September 20) regarding a fire in the open which could be seen in the area of St Merryn.

A spokesperson for the service said: "A crew from Padstow community fire station was mobilised.

"Crews from Wadebridge, Newquay and St Columb community fire stations were mobilised to assist with specials and further appliances alongside a whole-time officer.

"Crews have stated there are multiple vehicles and caravans involved."

It is not clear what the exact location of the incident is. It is understood the operation is now being scaled down. Crews will be dampening down.