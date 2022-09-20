Play Brightcove video

A Somerset man is marking a year in his role as a 'hedgerow chaplain', where he leads walks to help people connect to their faith.

Steven Wort, from Milverton, is thought to occupy the only role of its kind in the country.

The idea for Steven’s role came about after so many people began walking during the Covid pandemic lockdown.

Steven, who is a Lay Worship Leader, worked closely with Revd Helene Stainer from St Michael's Church in Milverton, and the diocese on the idea for more than a year. It was Helene who suggested the title 'hedgerow chaplain'.

Steven says there have been similar things undertaken in the past. He said: “Once upon a time, probably the 17th or 18th century, there used to be hedgerow pastors and their function was to go from church to church, they weren’t associated with any particular church.

"Their services were looked on as another service the church could offer. Where there wasn’t a building they would preach and offer a service outside.

"I think it really brings people down to earth, literally, because you are actually walking on God's earth. You're crossing over streams, you're walking along the edge of ploughed fields, you're walking on lanes that you might not otherwise.

"It literally, I think, brings people's spirituality down to earth and they can look around and understand and realise we're part of this. This is what life is really all about."

Rev Helene Stainer said: "This is a way of connecting with people who very often aren't comfortable about attending church. Church is something that suits some people, but faith is a much bigger thing. Spirituality is a much bigger thing.

"Even when you talk to members of our churches, very often when you ask them where they connect best with God, it's outdoors."