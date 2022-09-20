Weston-super-Mare's delayed See Monster exhibition set to open

Weston-super-Mare’s See Monster is finally set to open after lengthy delays.

Organisers say the attraction will open on Saturday (24 September).

The See Monster was expected to open at the end of July, in time for the summer holidays, but was pushed back several times.

North Somerset Council has announced the structure will be dismantled as of November 6 due to planning restrictions.

North Somerset councillor Mark Canniford said: “Due to environmental licences and planning conditions the platform will close and start removal from November 6.

“We understand that work is continuing apace and that the opening of See Monster at the end of September is on schedule."

It is understood the decommissioning process will take up until Christmas.

It had been hoped the attraction would see 200,000 people flock to Weston-super-Mare throughout the summer.

Despite its delays, Cllr Canniford said drone shows held at the site last month brought a boost to the local economy with tens of thousands of people attending each night.

He added: "We hope that the exhibition, when open, will bring a huge economic benefit to the town.”