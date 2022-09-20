'What is the point?' Plymouth tearoom owner's despair as energy bills double

The owners of a small tearoom in Plymouth have told ITV West Country they are considering the future of the business after seeing their energy bills double in the space of a year.

The Government is expected to give details of support for cafes, pubs and shops, admitting the crisis poses a 'real danger' to businesses.

But some firms fear the support won't be enough to see them through the winter.

Carl and his wife Jackie run the small tearoom in Plymouth. Credit: ITV News

Carl White and his wife Jackie, who run Daisy's Tea Room and Coffee Shop, say they are nervous.

"It's getting a bit terrifying now," Carl says.

"Last year our energy bill (for August) was between £300 and £400. For the same time period this year it was £875. That's extortionate, and that's before we hit the winter.

The couple say they are not sure how they will manage if bills keep rising. Credit: ITV News

"I don't want to make too many cutbacks, but when we got our last energy bill I said to Jackie - what is the point?

"We're only a small firm, it's not like we're making thousands a week. When you're worrying about whether you can put food on the table and put the heating on, it's very scary times."

Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised help is on the way. Household bills will be frozen at £2,500 a year for the next two years - businesses are expected to get the same.

For some that is just not enough. The George Inn in Plympton has decided to stay closed in the daytime on Mondays and Tuesdays as their energy bills are still too high.

Landlord Gareth says it's not worth opening on weekday lunchtimes. Credit: ITV News

Landlord Gareth Hughes-Williams said he is trading at 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and will open at 5pm on Mondays and Tuesdays.

"Weekday lunchtimes have always been a bit quiet, and at the moment it probably costs more to open than we actually take," he said.

"They should look at business rates, they should look at a VAT cut similar to what they did in the pandemic, because 20 per cent of everything we sell goes straight to the Government every quarter.

"Hopefully people will have more disposable income, because when that goes down the last thing you're thinking about is going to the pub and having a nice meal."

The PM's plan - paid for by tens of billions of pounds of borrowing - will save the typical household around £1,000 and protect billpayers from further expected rises over the coming months.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the package was welcome but reiterated that the plan "does not come cheap” and warned "the bill will be picked up by the working people".