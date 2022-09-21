Play Brightcove video

Watch moment Air Ambulance lands at St Ives

A baby has been taken to hospital after police received reports they had fallen from a wall at St Ives Harbour yesterday evening (20 September).

The air ambulance was called to the scene of the incident. The child's injuries are not believed to be serious at this stage.

It is understood the child's family was present at the time of the fall.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were made aware of a concern of welfare of an infant who had reportedly fallen from a wall yesterday evening, Tuesday 20 September.

"The incident happened on St Ives Harbour. The air ambulance attended the scene and the infant was taken to hospital."