A building has been evacuated in Bath city centre after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from five different stations have been deployed to the incident in Grove Street, which is near to Pulteney Bridge.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called just before 3am and are still at the scene.

It is asking people to stay away from the area as firefighters work to put out the blaze.

A spokesperson for the fire service says no one has been hurt in the incident.