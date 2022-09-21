A 22-year-old man from Helston has been arrested after a car crashed into two buses in Truro.

The collision happened at around 6pm yesterday (20 September) near St Clement's Hill after the car failed to stop for police.

A passenger from the car, a 19-year-old man, has been checked over by paramedics at the scene and has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Two people travelling on one of the buses sustained minor injuries.

The 22-year-old man from Helston was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Devon and Cornwall Police closed the road while they carried out enquiries.

The force is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have relevant dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101 quoting log 521 20/9/22.