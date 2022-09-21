Police have arrested 22 people and seized more than £2,000 in cash as part of a three-day drugs crackdown in Cornwall.

The operation took place across St Austell, Truro and Penzance,

Four men, aged between 23 and 41, were charged with possession of drugs and one 60-year-old woman in Penzance was charged with driving above the limit.

Seventeen people have been released under investigation.

Officers carried out a number of warrants at properties under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Cocaine and heroine, as well as a number of mobile phones, a crossbow and an e-bike were seized.

Police also reported six drivers to court for driving under the influence and impounded nine vehicles.

Cornwall Commander, Chief Superintendent Ben Deer, said: "This work is part of day-to-day policing but by teams from across the county coming together for a period of intensified activity, we have a bigger presence and a bigger impact.

"No one should put up with illegal drug activity and the associated crimes and behaviours."

Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Alison Hernandez said: "This type of activity is exactly what our communities expect to see in Cornwall.

"No-one likes to see blatant drug dealing seemingly left to flourish before our eyes. We can only be successful with our community’s intolerance to drugs."

Suspicious behaviour can be reported to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.