Handmade jewellery including bracelets, earrings and necklaces, have been stolen from a shop in Dorset.

The accessories were taken from Jewellery by Lucy Campbell in Mill Lane, Lyme Regis, on Tuesday 13 September.

Police say the break-in happened between 1.40am and 2.45am.

A 59-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on police bail as officers continue with their investigation.

Police Constable Anthony Elswood, from West Dorset Police, said: "We are carrying out a number of enquiries into this matter and have obtained images of some of the items of jewellery that were reportedly stolen.

"I would ask anyone who comes across these or similar items being offered for sale online or locally in unusual circumstances to please contact us.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the early hours of Tuesday 13 September 2022, or anybody else with information that might assist our investigation."

The force has asked anyone with information to contact Dorset Police here or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220149883.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.