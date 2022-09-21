A horse had to be put down after a crash in the Forest of Dean.

The collision with a vehicle happened in Clifford's Mesne near Newent on 7 March.

The 19-year-old rider was thrown from the horse and needed medical treatment.

23-year-old Alex Cole from Bartwood Lane, Pontshill in Ross-on-Wye, has been charged with dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, and failing to stop at a collision.

Despite efforts to save the horse, vets decided the animal should be euthanised because of the severity of the injuries.

Cole is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday 21 September) for his first appearance.