Play Brightcove video

Guests speak to ITV News West Country after the large fire in Bath city centre

Guests who were evacuated after a bed and breakfast caught fire in Bath have spoken of their "absolutely horrendous" ordeal.

At the height of the blaze, 40 firefighters were called to the Rising Sun Inn in Grove Street.

The fire started just before 3am this morning (21 September).

The hotel was evacuated but had to leave all of their belongings in the building.

Nicole Acton, who was one of the guests, said it was "absolutely horrendous".

"It's an experience you wouldn't want to wish on anyone," she added.

"When you look around, and obviously I've seen the video footage that one of my fellow guests took, I'm amazed that all 18 of us came out unscathed.

Video shows flames ripping through the building in the early hours of this morning

Play Brightcove video

"I think it leaves you scarred, something like this. The enormity will hit people when they get home in a few days and look at this video and see the TV and think 'my God'."

Susan Craig said: "I feel like crying and I'm shaking and all we've got is what we stand up in. Everything is in there and the chances of us getting any of it back is virtually nothing."

Avon Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed no-one was injured in the incident.

Grove Street in Bath's city centre is still closed this afternoon. Argyle Street and Pulteney Bridge were initially closed due to the incident but reopened around 11am.