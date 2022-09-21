A man and his dog had to be rescued after getting stuck close to the cliff edge near Seaton Hole in Devon.

The man who was walking along the Jurassic Coast with his dog when they got stuck in bushes close to the edge of an 18-metre cliff at Seaton Hole.

Two crews from Beer and Lyme Regis Coastguard Rescue Team were called to the incident at around midday on Saturday 10 September.

Team from Lyme Regis and Beer Coastguard Rescue Team help rescue the man and his dog Credit: Beer Coastguard Rescue Team

A spokesperson said the man and dog were about 18 metres above the beach.

"Team members found a safe access point further along the beach and made our way up and across to a point near the casualties. We then cut our way through bracken to reach them.

"We walked the dog out first on a lead and then the gentleman who had scratches and scraps but was otherwise ok."