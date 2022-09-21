A 30-year-old man with a history of violence linked to mental illness hads been detained in hospital for stabbing a care home resident in the neck with a pen.

Thomas Manning used the pen during an attack at House of St Martin care home in Norton Fitzwarren.

He was unable to stand trial due to his mental health but was found to have carried out the assault causing actual bodily harm by a jury at Taunton Crown Court.

Doctors who assessed Manning found he suffers from autism spectrum disorder, ADHD and mild learning difficulties. His conditions are lifelong with a poor prognosis.

He will now be detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act.

The judge said the order was necessary for the protection of the public as Manning has a history of violence and had only recently been released from a previous hospital order after committing his latest offence on December 19.

Recorder Neil Millard said Manning was living at the care home when he 'lunged' towards his victim with a pen.

The court heard it caused a puncture wound to his neck.

Manning has previously been convicted for grievous bodily harm and was convicted in 2013 after stabbing his stepfather in the abdomen.

He was then released from a hospital order for that offence in October 2020 and went to live at House of St Martin.

At the time of the attack, Manning had been given notice to leave the care home for other acts of violence.

Recorder Millard imposed a Section 37 order with added Section 41 restrictions. There is no specified period for his detention and he will only be released if doctors and the authorities agree it is safe.

Recorder Millard said he was satisfied based on all the evidence that Manning has mental disorders and should be detained in hospital for his own safety and receive treatment. The order is not a punishment but is for Manning's own benefit and to protect the public from serious harm.