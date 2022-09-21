A tiny plot of land on Westward Ho! seafront has gone on sale for more than £27,000 after a storm destroyed the beach hut that was previously built on it.

Estate agents say there has already been a surge of interest in the plot of land on the beachfront, given its views and prime location.

Views from the destroyed beach hut overlook the coast in Devon.

The plot, which measures less than eight by five metres, comes with panoramic views of Westward Ho! Beach, stretching out across Bideford and Barnstaple Bay, with Saunton Sands and Baggy Point in the distance.

Situated on Merley Road, the plot is just a stones throw away from the Pier House bar and restaurant and the famous Haunted House.

Whilst the site currently lacks water and electricity, there are public toilets just a few metres away.

Despite the guide price of almost £30,000, the beach-hut-to-be is expected to go for significantly more.

Beach huts have become increasingly sought-after in recent years and opportunities to purchase them are rare.