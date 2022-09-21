The Universities of Bath, Exeter and Bristol have been named among the top 20 institutions in the country.

The Times' Good University Guide 2023 ranks universities across a number of criteria, including student satisfaction, graduate job prospects, entry standards and research quality.

The University of Bath has been named 'University of the Year' and has ranked fourth in the UK for undergraduate university experience and fifth for graduate prospects.

It is also the best-ranked university in the South West. Overall, Bath has also moved up to eighth position in the national league table.

President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Bath, Professor Ian White, said: “I’m truly honoured that the university has received this award.

"I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all in our university community, and our partners and supporters, all of whom continue to enable our community to flourish.

“It is wonderful to see our strong focus on both excellent learning and student experience recognised in this way, especially given the challenges that we have all faced in the last couple of years."

The University of Exeter was the runner-up in University of the Year award, moving up to 13th position in the national league.

Professor Lisa Roberts, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Exeter, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the University of Exeter has secured the runner-up position in this important ranking, as well as a significant rise in the overall league table position.

“This result is a testament to the partnership between our staff and students to continue to drive Exeter to continued success and enhancement of all that we do."

The University of Bristol has also been ranked in the top 20 best universities in the country, coming third in the South West. Last year, it ranked 14 and has now fallen to 15th position in the national league.

Other educational institutions across the South West have been ranked as follows: