Two men have been stabbed during an "altercation" outside a Sainsbury's store in Bath.

Four men - including the two who were injured - were arrested following the incident, which happened yesterday (Tuesday 20 September).

Police searches later uncovered drugs and a machete.

Avon and Somerset Police say they were called to the incident at around 3.15pm and two men suffered knife wounds and sustained hospital treatment.

Three of the men remain in police custody while the fourth is still in hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say three men fled the scene on bikes to a property in Rosewell Court while the fourth fled on foot to Green Park.

Police later found a machete and drugs at the Rosewell Court address.

Neighbourhood Inspector Ruth Gawler said: “Violent incidents of this nature do not happen very often in Bath and we’d like to reassure the local community we believe it is an isolated one.

“Officers were very quickly on the scene and four men were detained within an hour of the altercation had taken place even though they’d fled to separate locations.

“While two of those arrested are receiving hospital treatment, all four will be questioned by officers about their involvement in due course.

“Officers are also reviewing CCTV and have already spoken with a number of witnesses as their enquiries continue.”