An e-scooter rider was left unconscious after a hit and run in Swindon, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The driver of a vehicle failed to stop after the crash between 2.50pm and 3.05pm on September 9.

The 20-year-old e-scooter rider was wearing orange high visibility clothing and was travelling along Swindon Road from the Dockle Farmhouse area towards Greenbridge.

As he approached the junction of Stratton Road, the man was hit by a vehicle and was knocked off the e-scooter. He sustained injuries to his face and arms.

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: "The driver of the vehicle involved did not stop and did not report the collision.

"We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage.

"If you can help call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220095282.

"Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."