Fears grow for missing 17-year-old boy from Somerset

A search is underway for a missing 17-year-old boy who has not been seen for more than 48 hours.

Freddy has been missing from his home near Stolford in the Quantock Hills since 10am on Tuesday 20 September.

Freddy is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are worried about Freddy's safety and are appealing for help finding him.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should call 999 and quote log 26 of Wednesday 21 September.