A man who was found dead in Bristol's harbour has been named as 34-year-old Abdul Rahman Jamal Saleh Suleiman.

His body was found in the harbour off Welsh Back on Wednesday 31 August.

Avon and Somerset Police have today (22 September) issued an appeal for witnesses.

Detectives believe Mr Suleiman entered the water at around 9pm on Saturday 27 August and want to speak to anyone who may have seen it happen.

A police spokesperson said: "His death is being treated as unexplained, but there are no suspicious circumstances.

"Officers were able to identify Mr Suleiman’s next of kin with the support of the Libyan embassy, and they have been updated about his death. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. "

An inquest into Mr Suleiman’s death has been opened today (Wednesday 21 September) at Avon Coroners Court and has been adjourned to Wednesday 30 November.

If you can help police with their enquiries, call us on 101 and quote reference number 5222210696.