An elderly man has suffered serious injuries after a hit and run near Gillingham in Dorset, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

Dorset Police were called to the incident at 11.12am on Wednesday 21 September after reports of a car crash involving a Land Rover Defender and a mobility scooter on the B3081 near West Bourton.

The rider of the mobility scooter was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated. The driver of the Land Rover driver was uninjured.

Road closures were in place to allow emergency services to safely treat the injured man and carry out an examination of the scene.

Police are appealing to speak with any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

Police Sergeant Sarah Jones, of the traffic unit, said: “An investigation is underway to establish what happened and I would ask any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please come forward.

“I am also keen to hear from any motorists who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220154213.

Alternatively get in contact with Crimestoppers anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.