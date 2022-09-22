A search is underway for two teenagers who have been missing for almost 24 hours.

Bobbie Lee, 14, and Andrew, 15, were last seen near Bristol Temple Meads station at around 1:30pm yesterday (Wednesday 21 September).

Bobbie Lee was last seen wearing her school uniform and carrying a black rucksack. Andrew was wearing a white T-shirt and a zip-up top.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are worried for their safety and are appealing for anyone with more information to come forward.

Anyone who knows where they are should dial 999 and quote reference 5222227786.