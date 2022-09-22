Two men have been seriously injured after being attacked by a group of people outside a sports centre in Wincanton.

Both victims were in their twenties and sustained facial fractures according to Avon and Somerset Police.

The assault happened in the centre's car park in West Hill, between around 11pm and 11.15pm on Saturday 3 September.

A spokesperson for the police said: "There were a number of people leaving the venue following the conclusion of an event held there, who may have seen or heard something which could help our investigation.

"If you saw this incident, or have any relevant mobile phone or dash cam footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222213314."