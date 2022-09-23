The Arctic Monkeys have announced they will kick off their UK and Ireland 2023 tour at Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium.

The Sheffield-based band will perform at the stadium on May 29 next year, with further dates confirmed for other cities including Manchester and London.

Bristol will be the first stop on the band's tour for their seventh studio album The Car, which will be released on October 21.

More recently, Ashton Gate has hosted stars like Elton John and The Killers.

Mark Kelly, Managing Director for the stadium, said: "We are thrilled to be able to announce the first of our concerts for next year.

"Building off the success of our 2019 Summer Series and this year’s performances by Elton John and The Killers, it is brilliant to be able to confirm such a huge international act as the Arctic Monkeys.

"For them to kick off their UK tour with us first is a huge honour and we can’t wait to do them proud."

The world-famous band will be supported by acts The Hives and Mysterines.

Tickets go on general sale Friday 30 September 2022 at 9am.