A fire which destroyed more than 10 cars and caravans is being treated as a suspected arson attack, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

The blaze started in the early hours of Tuesday morning (20 September) at a scrapyard in St Merryn near Padstow.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene and put out the flames, but the vehicles were all gutted by the flames.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the incident and say they now believe the fire was started deliberately.

All that is left after the fire is the burnt out carcasses of the cars and caravans Credit: ITV West Country

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are currently investigating an incident of suspected arson which happened in St Merryn in the early hours of the morning.

"No one was injured in the incident, however, several scrap vehicles and caravans were set alight.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference number CR/087168/22."