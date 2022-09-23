Will Kerr OBE has been appointed the new Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police and will take up the position at the end of this year.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel in Plymouth. The panel was unanimously supportive of Kerr's appointment.

He is currently Scotland's Deputy Chief Constable and will replace Shaun Sawyer, who retired earlier this year.

Will Kerr says it is a "real privilege" to work with a "force with an impressive and proud heritage".

Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly, Alison Hernandez, said Mr Kerr was her preferred choice.

She said: "We ran one of the most transparent and inclusive processes for recruiting a Chief Constable in the country, from involving multiple partners which included young people and a police officer, staff and volunteer survey.

"Mr Will Kerr was also questioned about his competency and experience for the role."

The commissioner says he has a "breadth of experience" and has demonstrated an "understanding of neighbourhood policing being the bedrock of any successful force".