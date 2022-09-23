Fire crews have put out a blaze which destroyed a car near Malmesbury.

Firefighters were called to Honey Lane in Norton not long after 7.30am this morning (23 September).

Pictures posted on social media by the crews show the flames engulfing the vehicle as well as the aftermath of the fire.

The car was destroyed in the fire Credit: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We started the morning with our Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service Chippenham crew using 2 Breathing Apparatus and 2 Hose Reel Jets at a vehicle fire on Honey Lane, Norton.

"The vehicle was destroyed by fire."