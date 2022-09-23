Skip to content

Bristol man who ran Weston-super-Mare drugs line jailed for supplying heroine and cocaine

Connor Beer pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply at Bristol Crown Court. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A man from Henbury has been jailed for supplying heroin and cocaine in Weston-super-Mare.

Connor Beer, 24, of Station Road, was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police on 10 March after running a drugs line.

Officers tracked his drug deals with users through phone calls and text messages. Police also seized three mobile phones and nearly £1,000 in cash.

Beer pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and was jailed for seven years during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 22 September).

Investigating officer PC Leon Brueford said: “Cocaine, heroin and other illegal substances cause an immense amount of misery to people, not only drug-users but the local communities too.

“His imprisonment hopefully will act as a warning to anyone involved in the supply of illegal drugs that they risk a significant custodial sentence as officers will continue to bring such offenders before the courts.”