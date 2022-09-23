Police officer used services of sex worker with links to organised crime

An Avon and Somerset police officer has been fired after using the services of a sex worker with links to organised crime.

PC Kelly Norris was said to be breaching standards of professional behaviour when he engaged with the individual.

During a hearing on Friday 16 September, the officer admitted he had reported his actions to his supervisor, after realising the worker he had met with was someone he recognised from the system.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: "We in policing know that sex workers are often vulnerable victims of exploitation, control and physical and sexual violence.

"Our role as police officers is to work with partner agencies to try to keep vulnerable people safe and signpost to support services."

The hearing also heard that PC Norris had engaged with the sex worker more than once.

CC Crew added: "He also knew or should have known the potential for sex workers to be linked with organised crime groups and should have realised the risk this posed to his integrity as a police officer.

“The public will be shocked to hear of a police officer paying for sexual services.

"Our communities understand that the police should be protecting women and vulnerable people, and that the officer’s integrity could be compromised."