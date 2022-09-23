Two men have appeared in court following a crash involving a bus in Truro.

The collision happened at Trafalgar Roundabout near St Clement's Hill at around 6pm on Tuesday 20 September. Devon and Cornwall Police said it involved a car and two buses.

Two men were later charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Truro Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday 22 September).

Jake Pearce, 22 and from Helston, was charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified. He is due to appear in Truro Crown Court on Thursday 20 October.

William Twist, 20 and from Falmouth, was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, possession of criminal property and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear before Truro Crown Court on Friday 21 October.

Both men have been remanded in custody.