Two men have been arrested after a cyclist was stabbed in Gloucester.

The pair have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm following the incident, which happened in Shakespeare Avenue around 9.30pm on Wednesday (September 21).

It followed reports a cyclist had been involved in a collision with a car, and the occupants of a second vehicle then attacked him with weapons.

Police believe the assault was targeted, and not a random attack on a stranger.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Credit: PA

Detectives have appealed for information regarding a silver saloon car, which was seen driving erratically in the area at the time.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered several stab wounds but has since been discharged from hospital.

In a statement, Gloucestershire Police said: “Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who saw a silver saloon being driven erratically in the area to come forward.

'Not a random attack'

“The vehicle had been driven from Shakespeare Avenue onto Cole Avenue at speed, and police are keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam or other footage of this vehicle.

“The two men remain in police custody and enquiries continue.”

Anyone who has information about the silver saloon, or any footage which may assist, is asked to contact police online quoting incident 487 of September 21.