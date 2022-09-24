Traffic cameras planned for Bristol junction where pedestrian was killed

Plans are being made to introduce more traffic cameras in Bristol, including one at a junction where a pedestrian was killed.

Keith Pullin, from Hartcliffe, was killed in 2017 when he was hit by a car at the junction of Hareclive Road and Anton Bantock Way in Withywood.

A campaign to install a traffic enforcement camera at the junction was launched following the incident by Mr Pullin's family and Withywood ward councillor Kelly Bailes.

Cllr Bailes said: "I’m very pleased to announce the council is looking to install a traffic camera on the Anton Bantock Way/Hareclive Road junction.

"Drivers persistently make illegal turns onto Hareclive Road, as after that junction it takes some time before they can make a turn off the link road.

"I know from my conversations with local residents that people are desperate for some road safety measures on this junction.

"There have been at least 12 crashes on the wider junction in the past few years – one of which was serious and another one fatal.

"Hartcliffe residents will know Mr Pullin, who was killed in a road traffic accident there when a driver made an illegal turn.

"Sadly, with no enforcement measures, it seemed only a matter of time until this tragedy was repeated."

Bristol City Council has asked the Department of Transport to install cameras at the traffic lights junction where Mr Pullin died, as well as five other locations:

Hockey’s Lane and Fishponds Road junction, Fishponds (signal-controlled junction)

King Georges Road and Queens Road junction, Withywood (signal-controlled junction)

Lower Redland Road between Elgin Park and Exeter Buildings, Redland (one way)

Furber Road between Raeburn Road and St Anne’s Road, St George (one-way)

Bath Bridge Roundabout and Cattle Market Road junction (signal-controlled junction)

Illegal turns are also an ongoing problem at the Hockey’s Lane junction, where turning left is banned, because it significantly shortens the journey to nearby supermarkets.

Frome Vale ward councillor Amal Ali explained: "These turns are banned for good reason – pedestrians crossing the road and cyclists going down Fishponds Road risk being hit by reckless drivers.

"Having a camera there will hopefully mean drivers think twice about carelessly ignoring rules, so this will make a dangerous crossing in my ward much safer."

Bristol City Council is also applying for new powers to fine motorists for "moving traffic offences", including illegal U-turns, driving the wrong way down a one-way street and going through No Entry signs.

Before May, these offences could only be enforced by police in England and Wales - except for London and Cardiff.

But now all local authorities can request to issue fines, ranging from £20 to £105.

Councils can then use this income to fund highway improvements, environmental projects and public transport.

The Government says it expects local authorities to issue warning notices for first-time offences, but concerns have been raised that some will see it as a cash cow and another way to hammer motorists.

The council has launched a six-week public consultation into the proposals, which closes on November 1 and is available here.

Credit: Adam Postans (Local Democracy Reporting Service)