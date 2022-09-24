Woman ‘critical’ after suspected hit and run in Bridgwater

A woman has been left in a critical condition in hospital after a suspected hit and run in Bridgwater.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was found seriously injured in Dukes Mead on Friday (September 23) afternoon.

Police believe she was hit by a vehicle which failed to stop.

She had to be airlifted to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward Credit: PA/ Joe Giddens

A cordon is in place on the road - a cul-de-sac off the A38 Taunton Road - while investigators examine the scene.

‘The driver needs to be found’

Detective Inspector Claire Millington, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The driver of the vehicle needs to be found and we need the public’s help to do this.

“They could’ve driven a number of different routes away from Dukes Mead and so we’d ask residents of the surrounding streets to check their CCTV and doorbell footage to see if it captured a vehicle being driven away at speed or with obvious damage.

“In particular, residents of King George Avenue, Parkstone Avenue, Gloucester Road and Rhode Lane.

“We’d also be keen to speak to anyone who walked or drove on the roads surrounding Dukes Mead earlier this afternoon who saw anything which could help our inquiry or who has dashcam footage.

“We’d also ask local garages to keep an eye out for any vehicles brought in for repair which appear to have recently sustained damage.”

Anyone with information which could help is asked to phone 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222230132.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.