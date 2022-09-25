A man has died and eight people are in hospital after a fire on the top floor of a Bristol tower block.

Emergency services were called to Twinnell House in Wills Drive, Easton, in the early hours of Sunday (September 25) morning.

The blaze broke out on the 16th floor, prompting a full evacuation of the building.

One man died in the fire while eight people were taken to hospital - seven suffered smoke inhalation and another for minor burns - while three other residents were treated by paramedics at the scene.

A rest centre has been set up following the fatal fire at Twinnell House (pictured). Credit: Google

A rest centre has been set up for affected residents, with Bristol City Council currently providing welfare support for around 40 people.

Wills Drive is closed while emergency services investigate, with a cordon in place around the building.

It is expected to remain in place until the tower block has been assessed and deemed safe.

‘A tragic incident’

Superintendent Tony Blatchford, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life.

“While formal identification has not yet been carried out, we believe we know who the man is and have informed his next of kin. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Enquiries into what happened have already begun and we will work closely with the fire service to fully understand what started the fire and how the man sadly died.

“I’d like to thank those who have been evacuated from their homes for their cooperation and understanding and promise them all agencies are working hard to enable them to return home as quickly as possible.”

The fire was first reported to emergency services around 2.15am.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service sent eleven fire engines along with two turntable ladders and other specialist vehicles.

Seven double-crewed ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an operations officer, doctor and the Hazardous Area Response Team were also dispatched.

‘Damage has affected many flats’

Dave Hodges, Avon Fire and Rescue Service duty group commander, said: “On arrival, crews were faced with a serious fire on the 16th floor and deployed crews wearing breathing apparatus to tackle the fire and assist residents.

"The upper floors have been damaged by smoke and fire, and water damage has affected many flats on lower floors.

“The fire has now been contained and fire crews remain in attendance making the scene safe. We are working with our partner agencies to support the local community during this difficult time.

“Our sincere condolences go to the friends and family of the deceased.”

A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said they were “grateful” for the “swift action” of all those involved to contain the fire.

“Officers are currently supporting the efforts underway to assess the damage and understand how the fire started,” the spokesperson added.

“Residents affected by this tragic incident are being supported and those who require it will be helped into emergency accommodation whilst their homes remain inaccessible.”