A man who died following a fire at a Bristol tower block fell to his death from the 16th floor while trying to flee the blaze.

The man, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene after the fire started in a flat at Twinnell House, Easton, in the early hours of Sunday (September 25) morning.

It is believed he fell to his death while trying to escape the property, which was located on the top floor of the building.

Eight other people were taken to hospital as a result of the fire, while all other residents had to be evacuated.

Fire engines at the scene of the fire in Easton, Bristol. Credit: BPM Media

Superintendent Tony Blatchford, of Avon and Somerset Police, told ITV News West Country: “We believe the deceased male was in the flat where the fire started and in an attempt to escape that fire has fallen from the 16th floor.

“The family members were on the scene very quickly and we believe we’ve identified who that male is. No formal identification has taken place so we’re not going to release his details at this time.

“There are other members of the family that we want to make contact with.

“We’re working with fire investigators to collect all of the evidence at the scene and establish what the cause of the fire was.”

Supt Blatchford added some residents have been able to return to the building to collect some of their belongings.

“The fire has caused damage to the 16th floor and in an attempt to extinguish the fire, a large amount of water was used by the fire service to make it safe,” he added.

“That’s caused damage to floors 14, 15 and 16 of that building. We’ve already started to facilitate occupants back into the lower floors to recover any property that they wish to gather.

A rest centre has been set up following the fatal fire at Twinnell House (pictured). Credit: Google

“Clearly, the building isn’t habitable at the moment so we’re working with Bristol City Council to find alternative accommodation for those tenants, and that will take some time.”

Community ‘heartbroken’

Wills Drive is closed while emergency services remain at the scene, with the cordon around the building expected to remain until it has been assessed.

Marvin Rees, the mayor of Bristol, tweeted: "My thoughts today are with the family and friends of the person who tragically lost their life in the fire at Twinnell House.

Yassin Mohamud, Green councillor for Lawrence Hill, said he was "heartbroken" by what had happened.

"As a councillor, community member and a father, I am heartbroken by what has taken place at Twinnell House this morning," Mr Mohamud said.

"It is so sad to hear that one of the residents has lost his life in such tragic circumstances."