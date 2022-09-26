A woman has been arrested after a pensioner who was found seriously injured in Bridgwater later died.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was discovered by a member of the public in Dukes Mead in Bridgwater at around 4pm on Friday 23 September.

The woman was airlifted to Southmead Hospital but died the following day.

In an update issued today (26 September), Avon and Somerset Police said they arrested a 54-year-old woman on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.

She has since been released under investigation.

Officers also seized a vehicle which will be examined by a forensics team as part of their inquiry.