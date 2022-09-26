A biker has died after after a crash near Chard in Somerset.

The collision happened at the junction between the A30 and the B3167 at Cricket St Thomas.

Avon and Somerset Police were called at around 3.30pm on Saturday (24 September). The motorcyclist was airlifted to Southmead Hospital but later died from their injuries.

The man's next of kin has been informed.

The crash involved a blue Fiat Panda car and Triumph Sprint motorcycle.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage at the time of the crash.

A spokesperson for the police said: "His next of kin has been informed and they will be supported by a specially trained liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam which could help our inquiry is asked to get in touch."