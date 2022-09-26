A car has been driven at a pedestrian who was walking along the Portway in Bristol.

The woman was uninjured, but Avon and Somerset Police have launched an appeal for witnesses today (26 September).

Police say they were called at around 9am on 3 September to reports of a dark-coloured vehicle which drove at a woman as she was walking. The driver then spun the car in the road, temporarily blocking traffic, before driving off.

The driver is described to be a white man, in his mid-20s, of slim build with short brown hair.

If you can help police with their enquiries, call 101 and quote reference number 5222212744.