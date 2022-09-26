A fatal fire at a tower block in Bristol which has left one man dead and eight others injured was caused by an electric bike.

Eleven fire engines, seven double-crewed ambulances and numerous police officers were called to Twinnel Tower, in Easton, after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning (25 September).

One man died after falling from the 16th floor of the building as he tried to escape the flames. Eight others were taken to hospital.

Several people were treated at the scene, predominantly for smoke inhalation. One person remains in hospital with minor burns.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has today (26 September) revealed the fire was caused accidentally by an electric bike.

The upper floors were damaged by smoke and fire Credit: Claire Hayhurst/PA

Area manager Steve Quinton, who conducted the fire investigation for Avon Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by the fire at Twinnell House.

"I’d like to thank police, ambulance, council and those in the community that supported us throughout the incident.

“After seeing the tragic fire, understandably, local people are concerned about fire risk in their own homes, whether they live in flats in the city or otherwise.

“If you’re concerned about fire safety in your home, one of the most important things to do is to make sure your escape routes are clear, and ensure that everyone living in the property knows how to get out in the event of an emergency.

“Remember, if you see a fire or smoke in any building: get out, stay out and call 999."

Following the blaze, residents told ITV News West Country of the"chaotic" scenes during the fire.

Some people also said they did not hear any fire alarm sound.

Bristol City Council - which owns the building - said the investigation found all fire measures "worked well" and contained the blaze to within the flat where it began.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Fire doors and alarms both within the flat, and on the top floor, responded as expected given the circumstances. This meant that emergency services had the time needed to tackle the fire and get people out safely.

"The external cladding systems operated as expected and did not ignite or add to the fire. This helped to contain the fire inside the flat and reduce the risk to others."

Councillor Tom Renhard, cabinet member for housing delivery and homes at the council said: “We’d like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the person who sadly lost their life on Sunday.

"Many people will feel affected by this tragedy, and I’d encourage residents to seek support from the council’s housing team who will continue checking in on everyone.

“I’d like to thank everyone who responded so swiftly to help out when our community needed it most. This includes the heroic efforts of our emergency services and colleagues on the front line."

Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Tony Blatchford added: “Our thoughts firmly remain with the family and friends of the man who tragically died.

“We’d like to reiterate our thanks to the local community for all their co-operation and support during the emergency response phase of this incident.”