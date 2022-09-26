A hotel in Torquay has had to be evacuated after a large fire broke out at the property late last night.

126 guests have had to leave the premises and have been relocated to neighbouring hotels.

12 fire engines were called to the scene in St. Marychurch. Devon and Cornwall Police as well as South West Ambulance Service are also there.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had broken through the roof at the back in a ground floor kitchen area.

They provided an update in the early hours of this morning (26 September) confirming that the blaze on the ground and first floors is now under control.

Updates to follow.